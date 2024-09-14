Increased traffic expected as Boots in the Park returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several country music artists hit the stage for Boots in the Park on Friday.

Event organizers expected more than 15,000 people make their way to Woodward park.

With that, the Fresno Police Department reminded people to be conscious of traffic congestion in the area.

There were 18 officers monitoring traffic outside the park and about 20 more officers inside.

Activated Events President Steve Thacher says Boots in the Park started about eight years ago with about 2,000 people in attendance.

The event has since grown and expanded to different cities across the US.

"We go to a lot of different markets. Tomorrow will be in San Diego with Aldean, we go throughout Phoenix and Albuquerque and other states," said Thacher.

From shaking it at Boots in the Park to shaking up drinks, The Standard was ready to welcome in the in the crowd to get their fill of food and booze after the show.

"So for tonight, we're extending our kitchen hours. That's probably one of the biggest things is we want people to have somewhere to get something to eat after the concert they've probably been dancing and having a good time," said Rajan Bisla, the general manager of The Standard.

With a sea of cowboy hats and boots expected to make its way across Friant, they've made sure they're ready to handle the crowd.

"So we brought in extra security staff, extra waitress top to bottom full security staff and then we also contracted PD just to make sure everything stays safe," said Bisla.

Owner of The Woodward, Lewis Everk, says his business sees three times the normal sales.

He understands the increase in traffic may bother neighbors, but he hopes they remember the positive impacts it has on the city.

"What it does for the community and what it does for the people that are starving for great entertainment like boots in the park, is way more beneficial than the minor negative inconveniences we might face," said Everk.

The California Highway Patrol doesn't want you to end up like a sad country song with your truck towed away by drinking and driving.

Officers encouraged those who were drinking to find a ride.

"Matter of fact it would probably be more important to make sure that you do have one especially for the volume of traffic that we would expect in certain areas around those venues," said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Joseph Bianchi.

