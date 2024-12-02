Inmate in prison for murder escapes from custody in Delano

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is telling the community to be alert after an inmate escaped custody in Delano.

Cesar Hernandez broke free from custody at the Kern County Superior Courthouse near 10th Avenue and Kensington Street.

The CDCR says he was brought there for a court appearance when he jumped out of a transport van and got away.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white thermals.

Hernandez is considered dangerous. He was admitted into CDCR custody on June 24, 2019, for murder.

The Delano Police Department is assisting CDCR and other law enforcement agencies in the search for Hernandez.

Community members are urged to remain alert and immediately report suspicious activity or sightings.