Innovative physical therapy treatment at northwest Fresno facility

An emerging and regenerative treatment is available for people suffering from chronic and nagging aches and pains in their bodies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a shock to the system -- well, really to the cells and tissues in your body.

Shockwave therapy, combined with "Electromagnetic Transduction Therapy," or EMTT, charges the cells in the body to help with the healing and recovery process.

We're signaling, using magnetic and shockwave acoustic pressure, signaling the body's own repair mechanisms," says Dr. Robby Pauline.

Dr. Pauline says he's the first in the Central Valley to bring this type of regenerative treatment to the area.

He says this type of treatment helps cut down healing time and gives him better access to tissues in the body.

He walked us through how shockwave therapy works.

For John Shegerian, the shockwave therapy and EMTT treatment helped with his recovery after he fractured his ankle last year.

He needed 11 screws for the repair and a lot of recovery time. He said he could feel the pain in every step.

"I average about 12,000 to 15,000 steps a day," Shegerian said. "There wasn't a day in my recovery that I didn't feel this hardware."

In February this year, doctors removed the screws.

On top of the exercises John does at physical therapy appointments and at home, he says the shockwave therapy and EMTT treatments help his steps feel more comfortable.

"Now, when I walk, thanks to Robbie and this technology, every step I take, I have zero pain," Shegerian said. "I'm getting back to normal again. I'm only three months out since these 11 screws and plates were taken out of me."

Dr. Pauline says the results have literally been shocking, and it's been a game changer in bringing this advanced care closer to home.

