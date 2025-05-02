Interstate 5 closed in both directions near Coalinga

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Ricky Courtney
ByRicky Courtney
Friday, May 2, 2025 1:07AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Interstate 5 in western Fresno County was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon due to an accident involving a big rig.

The City of Coalinga Fire Department says that a semi-truck lost control and slammed into a high-tension power line tower.

Because of the danger posed by the power lines, the freeway has been closed between Highway 198 and Lassen/Highway 269.

The fire department expects that Interstate 5 will be closed for eight to 12 hours.

The California Highway Patrol has begun detouring cars around the closure.

