Interstate 5 closed in both directions near Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Interstate 5 in western Fresno County was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon due to an accident involving a big rig.

The City of Coalinga Fire Department says that a semi-truck lost control and slammed into a high-tension power line tower.

Because of the danger posed by the power lines, the freeway has been closed between Highway 198 and Lassen/Highway 269.

The fire department expects that Interstate 5 will be closed for eight to 12 hours.

The California Highway Patrol has begun detouring cars around the closure.