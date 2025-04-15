Investigation launched into Franklin Head Start in Fresno County following reports of abuse

A staff member was accused of holding a child while encouraging two others to hit the kid back.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A scathing report has led to an investigation at Franklin Head Start in Fresno County.

The incident was reported to the California Department of Social Services in March.

The same report also detailed a moment that the staff member was seen speaking to kids inappropriately.

In the weeks following the incident, a Licensing Program Analyst arrived at the facility and confirmed both incidents.

The staff member has been placed on administrative leave since March 26th, and Social Services will conduct care and supervision training later this month.

Head Start's Interim Director released a statement, saying in part, "We take all situations involving children very seriously. While we do not comment on personnel matters, we have taken appropriate action to ensure a safe environment for children in our care. Head Start 0 to 5 staff is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and will ensure a thorough review of the matter."

