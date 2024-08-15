WATCH LIVE

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Kings County, CHP says

Thursday, August 15, 2024
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County.

It happened at about 4 pm Wednesday on Kansas Avenue and 10 1/2 Avenue -- that's south of Hanford.

Officers say a motorcyclist was headed east on Kansas when he hit the brakes, and the motorcycle went down on the left side of the road.

The 50-year-old rider from Lemoore was pronounced dead a the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

It's not yet known why the man attempted to stop so suddenly.

