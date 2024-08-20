Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving CHP officers and deputy in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers and a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:55 pm outside of a home in the area of Grant Avenue and Seventh Street.

Fresno police say the CHP's vehicle theft team was investigating a stolen truck when they found a man sitting in the driver's seat.

As officers tried to speak with the man, they say he put his vehicle into reverse and rammed two of their unmarked patrol cars.

Officials say two CHP officers and a deputy opened fire on the man, striking him in the upper torso.

"It's important to note officers were out on foot in and around the area at the time they were trying to apprehend him so therefore the officers were placed in immediate danger," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes says although the vehicles were unmarked, it was clear they were law enforcement.

"They had the lights and sirens, red lights and blue lights to the front and as the officers were out on foot they were in their undercover clothes, but clearly marks or identifies them as police officers," Cervantes explained.

Cervantes says none of the officers were wearing body-worn cameras during the shooting.

