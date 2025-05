Investigation underway after double shooting in Goshen

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were struck by gunfire in Goshen on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Wellman Avenue and Wolf Street.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man and another person were found with gunshot wounds.

The condition of both victims is unclear at this time.

Investigators have not yet released any other details about this shooting.

