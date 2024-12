Investigation underway following armed robbery near Exeter

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery southeast of Exeter.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery southeast of Exeter.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery southeast of Exeter.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery southeast of Exeter.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery southeast of Exeter.

It happened near Avenue 268 and Spruce Avenue after 9 p.m.Wednesday.

Investigators say the victims were in their car when several people got out of a nearby vehicle and walked up to them armed with a gun.

They demanded personal items then left the scene.

Detectives have not released a description of the robbers at this time.