Investigation underway following crash involving cement mixer in Fresno County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a cement mixer truck in Fresno County Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a cement mixer truck in Fresno County Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a cement mixer truck in Fresno County Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a cement mixer truck in Fresno County Wednesday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a cement mixer truck in Fresno County.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mountain View and Clovis avenues, just west of the city of Selma.

Officers say a car and a cement mixer truck are involved but no additional details have been revealed.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

If you normally drive this way as part of your morning commute, you'll want to find another route.