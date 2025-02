Investigation underway after person hit and killed by train in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Fresno County where Fresno Police have confirmed a person has died after being hit by a train.

The crash happened just south of Fresno city limits at Maple and Muscat Avenues.

The California Highway Patrol is currently leading the investigation.

