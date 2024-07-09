Jenni Rivera and Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame stars covered in black paint by vandals

Three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame have been vandalized - two of them are for famous and beloved Mexican-American singers.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Jenni Rivera's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized more than once less than two weeks after its dedication.

The late Mexican American singer's star was found covered in black paint on Monday, and fans stepped in to clean the mess. Video shows a man on his knees trying to scrub the star clean.

The stars of Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tejano music, and Heinie Conklin, a silent film actor and comedian, were vandalized as well.

Jenni Rivera, who was known as "La Diva de la Banda," was honored Thursday with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Debbie Ochoa and her family are Jenni Rivera fans. They were eager to find her just unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while visiting Southern California. But rather than finding it in sparkling new condition, the Ochoa family found it covered in black paint.

"We were distraught; we were hurt," said Debbie Ochoa.

Fans, including the Ochoas, immediately got to work to try to clean it up.

"We all came together, and that was very nice because we had never met these people. But knowing that we were all fans, and we cared to do something about it, it felt nice," Debbie Ochoa said.

Ochoa said Rivera's daughter Jacqie reached out to meet them and say thank you.

Officials said both Rivera's and Selena's stars were vandalized again with black spray paint sometime Tuesday.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says professionals were being brought in to clean the stars. Details about a suspect or a motive behind the vandalism were not available.