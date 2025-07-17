Joann building in north Fresno to be demolished

The retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, forcing the closure of at least 500 stores nationwide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The now-vacant Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in north Fresno is set to be demolished to make way for new business.

The 35,000 square-foot building off Highway 41 and Blackstone across from River Park has been empty since May and is now fenced off.

Once a permit is approved, the building will be torn down.

The Senior Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for River Park, Tracy Kashian, says a few businesses have already expressed interest.

No official decision has been made, but she says the developer can build the new site to fit the needs of the tenant.

