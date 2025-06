June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer's Association is raising awareness and also offering support.

Action News Live at Three anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Laura T. Martin to talk about a recent medical breakthrough and how you can get involved in an upcoming walk.

You can learn more about the Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org

To sign up for the walk in October or create a team of your own, click here.