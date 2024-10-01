Tywain Robinson is expected to take the stand in his defense in the coming days.

Jury to consider interaction on Divisadero overpass as part of murder trial evidence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A frame of body cam video came into question Monday as a Fresno County jury tries to untangle what happened on the Divisadero overpass in Downtown Fresno more than three years ago.

A Fresno police helicopter also captured a photo of the scene as Isaac Jackson's friend, Terrell, was rushing him to Community Regional Medical Center when he flagged down an officer and told him Jackson had been shot.

"I'd seen a motorcycle officer, so I figured I'd stop him and let him know what was going on," Terrell told the jury on Monday.

As the officer tried to help Jackson in the passenger seat, a single frame of video shows Terrell getting out of the driver's seat and speaking with his wife, who had driven up behind him.

"Did you tell her to stay back and tell her not to look at what's inside the vehicle?" prosecutor Kendall Reynolds asked. "Yes, sir," Terrell said.

It was what happened next, the part not on video, is now at the center of a murder trial.

Prosecutors have charged Tywain Robinson with murder and attempted murder. They say he shot at Terrell and killed Jackson.

"I just hear (a) bam," Terrell testified about the shooting.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to both of the charges.

It is a case of self-defense. Robinson says he feared for his life because the two men had a gun when they knocked on his apartment door.

Investigators say there is no evidence of another gun or other shots fired.

But Robinson's public defender, Scott Baly, is building a case around that key video frame.

The attorney says that during that interaction on the bridge, Terrell could have handed the gun to his wife.

But the body camera did not capture the entire interaction, and Terrell denies he ever had a gun.

"At any point, did you hand her a firearm?" Reynolds asked. "No, sir," Terrell said.

He says Robinson continued to fire at his car as he tried to drive away

Robinson is expected to take the stand in his defense in the coming days.

