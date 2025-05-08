Jury reaches verdict in second murder trial of Erika Sandoval

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jury has reached a verdict in the second murder trial of Erika Sandoval.

Jury deliberations began two days ago and they are set to read the verdict at 4:30 p.m.

This was the second time Sandoval was on trial for her ex-husband's death, which she admitted to. Green was an officer with the Exeter Police Department.

It happened inside his Goshen home in 2015.

Her first trial ended in a hung jury.

Prosecutors have consistently argued Sandoval was a jealous ex-wife who thought she could get away with murder.

Her defense attorney claims Sandoval was an abused woman pushed over the edge.