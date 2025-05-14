Justin Garza High School's NAMI Club shining a light on mental health awareness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Positive and reassuring words greet students at Justin Garza High School as they walk onto campus.

"A great way to start your day is through self-affirmations," said Simran Sanghera, a senior and a member of the NAMI Club. "When you tell yourself positive things, you slowly start to begin to believe them over time. This is just a reminder that they should be telling themselves positive things."

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, students can grab a sticker or a note to take with them. Justin Garza's NAMI Club is also providing resources and information to their peers.

NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness. Simran joined the NAMI club in her freshman year. Now a senior, she's seen the club's impact.

"I've had students coming up to me all the time and talking to me about how NAMI has either helped them or how NAMI has changed them," said Simran.

The club even made a Public Service Announcement to share what signs to look out for if someone is struggling.

Justin Garza's NAMI Club has about 50 members, with 25 of them actively participating. Juniors Honey Gill and Angel Her joined just this year. For Angel, she wants students to know they have a safe space.

"If anything, I want them to be happier and safer here at school," said Angel. "I always try to give them a little more than what they need."

Not only does Justin Garza's NAMI Club help their fellow classmates. but they also go out and mentor elementary school students.

"We give examples like 'Inside Out.'" said Honey Gill, a junior, "When your bucket fills up too much, your emotions, stuff like that. I feel like it's very important for kids to learn that when they're young."

Club members also build Buddy Boxes, which they hand out to the younger students.

"We put a bunch of sensory items so that the kids have something to fidget with when they're having a tough time or when they're feeling a little bit of anxiety," said Simran.

Navigating high school can be full of stress and anxiety. But Justin Garza's NAMI Club says their doors are always open to those in need of help.

"We want to be, as NAMI Club, we want to be that safety net or that kind of comfort for them," said Angel.

