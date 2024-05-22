Kaiser Permanente Fresno recognized as one of best maternity hospitals

One of the best maternity hospitals in the country is located in the Central Valley. Kaiser Permanente Fresno is celebrating the recognition by Newsweek Magazine.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alina Gonzalez, Neil Krentz and their son, Jude, have been enjoying time with the newest addition to their family: Miles Christopher Krentz.

Alina shared with Kaiser's birthing center staff that she had a traumatic pregnancy with Jude, and they reassured her that they would do everything they could to give her a different experience.

Alina and Neil arrived at 11 am Friday, and Miles was born early Saturday morning.

"I was really appreciative of Dr. Hiebert during the actual delivery, just her coaching that she instilled with me and the way that she was talking to me directly," Gonzalez said. "She was really engaging and made sure to focus just on myself so that I was able to go through the process with ease."

Other Kaiser patients have shared that same positive experience at Kaiser's birthing center.

It helped the facility join the list of Newsweek's "America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2024."

Staff feel honored to be recognized, but it doesn't really surprise them because their main focus is to provide exceptional care to moms, babies and the families.

"It comes through hard work, dedication, coordination of care and just teamwork that has built this unit into what it is today," Dr. Christina Hiebert said.

Before, during and after the pregnancy, patients have the convenience of going to appointments or receiving educational material all in one spot.

Everything is tailored to what mom wants her care to look like.

"Understanding what their wants are and what their needs are, their goals are out of their birthing experience, and doing our best to respect those preferences and honor them while still doing what's the most safe for mom and for baby," says Renae Long.

Alina and Neil say they're grateful for the birthing center staff.

What can be a nerve-wracking experience for some was anything but that for the couple.

"I joked that it makes me want to have another child because they were so great," Gonzalez said.

In addition to Kaiser Fresno, 12 other Kaisers in Northern California are also recognized as the best maternity hospitals in the country.

