Kayaker hospitalized after being pulled from Fresno County river, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kayaker was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from the Kings River in Fresno County on Friday.

The man fell into the water just after 2 p.m. near the Pine Flat Dam.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man got caught in the dam's water flow, pulling him under the surface.

Someone was able to throw the kayaker a rope, but officials say he lost his grip and was carried away by the river.

After about 15 minutes, two sergeants with the sheriff's office were able to pull the man from the water and bring him to the shore.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Investigators say the man was not wearing a lifejacket when he went into the water.

