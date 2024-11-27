Keeping a healthy routine during the holiday season

With the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner, Central Valley doctors want to ensure families maintain healthy holiday habits.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays are a time for family, friends and good food.

"Vacations are a fun time for kids - being off for Thanksgiving break, it's great," says Dr. Hailey Nelson, a pediatrician at Valley Children's Hospital.

While the kids are out of class, doctors say keeping a routine, especially when it comes to their daily meals, is essential, especially heading into Thanksgiving.

"Not skipping meals will help you from feeling overly hungry for that time that you do go to eat, so that you are being mindful of what we're putting in our bodies," Dr. Nelson said.

Thanksgiving dinners are often filled with rich and delicious foods we love to enjoy.

Dr. Nelson says while it's okay to indulge in our favorite holiday foods, moderation is key.

"Watching our portion sizes and trying to get some fruits and vegetables in is always a good idea," she said.

People preparing Thanksgiving dinner should also be careful when handling food, ensuring it's cooked to the right temperature and put away within two hours after coming out of the oven.

"So we can enjoy those leftovers later, and to not drink raw milk," Dr. Nelson said.

If you and your family plan to be healthy this holiday season, Dr. Nelson adds that the only plate you should be watching is your own and to keep positive messages about your bodies.

"Not commenting on what other people are doing with their plates, how they're choosing to eat and enjoy the holiday as a parent," she said. "You're going to be having those conversations and trying to help your children."

After eating all that delicious food, Dr. Nelson says families should also get out together and exercise after their bodies have had some time to digest.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.