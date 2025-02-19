Kerman tutor accused of sexually harassing child

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An elementary school tutor in Kerman is accused of sexually harassing a child in Fresno County.

Detectives fear there may be more victims.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Maci Rodriguez on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says she was an after-school tutor at Kerman Floyd Elementary and also worked for "Teaching Fellow," which contracts with Kerman Unified.

Investigators say Rodriguez was exchanging sexual messages with a middle school student who previously attended Kerman Floyd Elementary, but there's no evidence of a physical relationship.

Rodriguez is booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges including arranging to meet a minor for sexual purposes.

