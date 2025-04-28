Kern Valley State Prison officer stabbed in neck by inmate, officials say

An officer is recovering after being stabbed by an inmate in Kern County this weekend.

An officer is recovering after being stabbed by an inmate in Kern County this weekend.

An officer is recovering after being stabbed by an inmate in Kern County this weekend.

An officer is recovering after being stabbed by an inmate in Kern County this weekend.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An officer is recovering after being stabbed by an inmate in Kern County this weekend.

The attack happened yesterday just before 6 p.m. Saturday at Kern Valley State Prison.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Malcolm Scott used an improvised weapon to stab the officer in the neck.

Scott was restrained by staff and the injured officer was rushed to a hospital.

He's was treated and has been released.

Scott has been placed in restricted housing.

Officials are investigating the attack as an attempted homicide.