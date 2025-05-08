Kevin Patrick resigns as Clovis West head baseball coach after 18 years

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 18 years at the helm, Kevin Patrick has officially resigned as the head baseball coach for Clovis West, as announced by Clovis Unified Wednesday afternoon.

According to the district, the team will continue under the interim leadership of Coach Bill Simas through the end of this season.

A search for the Golden Eagles' next head baseball coach and Director of Sport will begin in the coming weeks.

Clovis West Principal Jason James issued a statement following Patrick's resignation:

"Coach Patrick's commitment to our Clovis West baseball program over the past 18 years is deeply appreciated, and we value his continued role as a teacher on our campus. As we move forward with finishing out the season and taking the first steps in our search for a new head coach, our focus will be on providing our student athletes with a world-class baseball experience both on and off the field."

Coach Patrick also released a statement following his resignation:

Entering the season, Patrick's teams had a record of 334-164-2 and made it to four Division-I Section finals (finished runner-up in all four 2024, '18, '10, '09).

