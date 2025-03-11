New tattoo studio opens in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many were out in Downtown Fresno to celebrate the grand opening of a tattoo studio.

''Kill Cupid Fresno'' is located on Amador Street and Van Ness Avenue.

There was a car show, food, and a raffle for a $600 gift certificate.

This is the business's third location, with other shops in Lemoore and Alaska.

The owner says it feels great to have many people celebrate the new space.

The tattoo shop will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Walk-in's are welcomed daily.

To learn more about the shop, you can follow them on their social media pages.