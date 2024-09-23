Local tattoo shop holds fundraiser for businesses destroyed in Van Ness Village fire

Resistance Tattoo Shop is helping raise money for a collection of Tower District businesses that were destroyed in a fire last week.

Resistance Tattoo Shop is helping raise money for a collection of Tower District businesses that were destroyed in a fire last week.

Resistance Tattoo Shop is helping raise money for a collection of Tower District businesses that were destroyed in a fire last week.

Resistance Tattoo Shop is helping raise money for a collection of Tower District businesses that were destroyed in a fire last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tattoo artists were hard at work at Resistance Tattoo on Sunday evening.

The shop was hosting a flash sale of tattoos and it was all for a good cause.

On Monday, The Labyrinth Art Collective, Spokeasy, and Jazzy Jeans N Things experienced a damaging fire.

RELATED: Van Ness Village rallies around businesses impacted by fire

The Fresno Fire Department tells Action News something ignited the fire outside the building.

When Resistance Tattoo Owner J Esparza heard about the blaze, he decided to step up and help.

"We feel the situation were reversed, our neighbors would come out of the woodwork to help us," Esparza said.

Esparza says he was supposed to open his doors at noon but they had people waiting outside at 10 in the morning on Sunday.

"We've been doing really, really great. And it's awesome," Brian Bakalian said. "The communities coming together to help these guys, and I mean it's a terrific thing."

Esparza has invited four additional tattoo artists into his shop to help with the overflow of customers wanting to get tattooed.

People were able to choose from a wide variety of options on Sunday but they were also able to bring in their own design that meets a size criteria.

Esparza says it was an extra incentive to raise money for his neighbors.

"Keeping a small business afloat is not easy, and especially when they can't open their doors,"

Esparza says they've already raised more than a couple thousand dollars for the businesses affected.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.