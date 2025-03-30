Fundraiser held for beloved Clovis tattoo shop owner hospitalized following motorcycle crash

Hundreds gathered Saturday to help raise money for a beloved Clovis tattoo artist who is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds gathered at High Sierra Tattoo in Clovis on Shaw to rally around family and friends of Josh Farmer, the owner of the shop, a respected tattoo artist and motorcycle rider.

''I've always loved the purr of a bike and it reminds me of my brother. I want to hear it. It's amazing," Josh's sister Rochelle Garcia said.

He was left in critical condition after a tragic motorcycle crash last weekend during a ride with friends heading to Bass Lake.

Eric Bangerter was one of the friends on the ride.

''When I was coming around the turn, I just saw a bunch wreckage on the street and I didn't know what it was so I kind of went around the wreckage and that's when I saw the bike and then I saw Josh in front of the bike,'' he said.

Action News spoke with Josh just last August when he was organizing a fundraiser for another friend who had passed while also riding a motorcycle.

Eric says motorcyclists know the risks but the love for the ride is hard to shake.

''Riding a motorcycle and can't really compare it but we do understand that there's a risk when it comes to riding motorcycles just because you don't have the cage protecting you obviously,'' he said.

After a morning ride out from North Fresno to Clovis.

Tattoo artists from different valley shops came together to do artwork free of charge at Josh's shop in his honor.

''He is a phenomenal artist and anyone who seen any of his work knows that,'' Josh's coworker Amber Graham said.

Emotions heavy.

''He's a mentor. He's somebody who keeps you going. He makes your day brighter... Sorry,'' cries Josh's friend Andrea Martinez.

But many are hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

''He's just always been such a great soul so the fact that he has touched so many,'' Rochelle said.

If you'd like to support the fundraising page Josh's family has set up, click here.

