Killer High: How Fentanyl is smuggled into the U.S.

How is Fentanyl still getting through the border to Valley streets

How is Fentanyl still getting through the border to Valley streets

How is Fentanyl still getting through the border to Valley streets

How is Fentanyl still getting through the border to Valley streets

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since 2021, California's National Guard Counterdrug Task Force has seized over 51 tons of Fentanyl, deadly drugs showing up right here in Central California.

But if that much is being caught, how are they still getting through the border to Valley streets?

Action News continues its year-long series, Killer High, with a look at tactics drug traffickers use to smuggle fentanyl into the US and how it's being produced right here in California.