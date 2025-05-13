The series also stars Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts

'All's Fair' first look: See Kim Kardashian as a high-powered lawyer

Kim Kardashian will see you in court. We're getting our first look at her in the new Ryan Murphy series, "All's Fair" on Hulu this fall.

All rise! We have our first look at Ryan Murphy's legal drama, "All's Fair."

The teaser, seen in the video player above, begins with Kim Kardashian saying, "Deep breath. tell us your story."

Kardashian plays a high-powered divorce lawyer, who works at an all-female law firm.

The series also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

According to the official synopsis, "A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances-both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game-they change it."

Judith Light also makes an appearance in the teaser, saying, "You know what a girl's best friend is?" Not diamonds, her lawyers."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has teamed up with Murphy. She previously starred in "American Horror Story: Delicate."

"All's Fair," is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy. He'll also direct some episodes. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson are also listed as executive producers, as well as Kris Jenner.

"All's Fair" is coming to Hulu in the fall.

