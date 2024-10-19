Kingsburg High's varsity water polo team pinks out for breast cancer awareness

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kingsburg High School varsity water polo team traded in their green and gold, for pink!

Sporting their pink swimsuits, caps, and even a pink ball, the high school's varsity water polo team held their "Pink Out" game on Thursday evening against rivals Selma High School.

"Anything that can bring awareness for that subject is why we do it," said Adam Hughes, the head coach. "The girls love to do it because it's pink."

Thursday's game is the second year that the team held their Pink Out night. The Selma High Bears also showed their support for breast cancer awareness.

"It's really neat actually," said Davin Collazo, a senior and the co-captain of the water polo team. "Almost every single water polo team will have something pink, whether it's engraved on their suit or it's just their caps. It's nice to see everyone collectively agree that this is a strong cause to show up for."

At Thursday's game, the varsity water polo team raised nearly $600 for Central Valley non-profit, Bras for a Cause.

According to the organization, their mission is to raise money to help eliminate breast cancer while also teaching women the importance of early detection.

"Cancer is such a devastating thing in most communities," said Hughes. "If there can be education, awareness and support in any shape or form, it drives us towards an eventual cure."

The topic of breast cancer hits close to home for many on the team.

For Collazo and Sienna Abernathy, who is also a senior and co-captain, they've seen how breast cancer impacted their families.

"I never get to meet my grandma because she passed from cancer," said Collazo. "But I can still see that lasting effect in my mom's life and all around us."

"For me personally, my uncle Matt Stevenson's sister died about a month ago from breast cancer," said Abernathy. "We just wanted to support her and everybody else that has suffered from breast cancer."

Both teams gave it their best and left it all in the pool. But the game was more than just a match.

"It's more than just our team or both teams that are competing out in the pool," said Abernathy. "We represent something bigger than water polo."

"I think it's important for women to rise up and support others," said Collazo.

