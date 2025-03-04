La Tia Juana taqueria and bar nears opening in Downtown Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Mexican restaurant and bar is coming to Downtown Merced, replacing caffeine with cocktails.

The location once housed coffee shops but now the finishing touches are underway at La Tia Juana on Main Street near the Merced Theater.

It's been a years-long project for the owners.

The taqueria and bar is scheduled to open at the end of the month.

Co-owner Christopher Tristan hopes to bring new life to the downtown scene.

"We hope everything goes well, full bar - give people a chance to drink before entering the movie theater, and bring a different variety of things to this location like live music and stuff like that," Tristan said.

15 positions need to be filled including cooks and waiters.

If you are interested, you can submit a resume through email with potential hirings expected next week.

