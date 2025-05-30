Landlord working to address bat infestation at Hanford Auction House

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley company is dealing with an infestation of some creepy critters.

To the eye, it looks like there is a caved-in ceiling at the Hanford Auction House, but there is a lot more behind it.

"Bats everywhere- they come out usually between 6 and 7 in the evening every day from the same spot. Not 20 or 30 of them, more like hundreds of them," said Geordyn Glory, owner of the business.

"I've been recording myself because I'm scared. When I'm out there, they come out from different ways literally by my ear, and right by me, it's freaky. I rolled up the door the other day, and it just fell to the ground dead, and it's gross."

She first noticed the bats in March.

"It's scary, it gives me the chills to think about it, I have never felt that fear before, it's scary," said Glory.

So, she reached out to her landlord, Ernie Gilbert.

He did not talk on camera, but is trying to find a solution to the problem.

But in the meantime, Geordyn's business is losing money.

Candice Blackburn keeps an eye on the finances.

"Unfortunately, we have had instances where we have to decline the business just because we can safely accommodate the items once they are brought in or once we bring them in," said Blackburn.

So for now, Hanford Auction House will operate out of their main building.

The good news, that one does not have bats.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, x and Instagram.