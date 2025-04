Lao New Year pop-up event kicks off this weekend at Isla Tea Lounge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the chance to celebrate the Lao New Year with authentic cuisine.

The special pop-up event features a thoughtfully curated menu and cocktails to pair

On Tuesday, organizers from Lao Lineage Eatery joined Action News with the inspiration behind the dishes and what you can expect at this weekend's event at Isla Tea Lounge.

The event kicks off on April 26 and runs through April 27.