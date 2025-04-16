Last day for filing tax returns: What you should know

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- April 15th doesn't just mark the middle of the month; it's also known as Tax Day.

Experts said, as of Tuesday, there are still over one hundred million people who need to file their returns.

But that wasn't the case for Tyler Quintel.

"They didn't really do it fast enough on the internet, so I decided to come here and get it flat-out done,"

Quintel is one of several people using this Northwest Fresno H &R Block to file their taxes.

The tax preparer isn't the only one in town filing away people's worries.

"We're busy, the room is full. We have sites across Madera and Fresno County that are seeing people today, this last day for getting their taxes done on time," said United Way CEO & President Stephanie Nathan.

The nonprofit offers free tax preparation services for people who meet the financial criteria. In turn, the nonprofit has helped thousands of people earn money while filing their returns.

"One thing that is really important for people to know is that the earned income tax credit is available for families who make under $32,000 a year, and they can get up to $3600 on the refund with that tax credit. So far, we've given over $2.5 million to families across Fresno and Madera counties and over $6 million to families overall," said Nathan.

Nathan said the nonprofit will still be taking appointments for people needing to file their taxes through May 29th.

United Way also offers the proper paperwork to file an extension with the IRS, but Nathan said you might not want to wait too long to do so.

"If you get an extension, you're able to file through October 15th. However, if you owe money, you will end up paying interest on what you owe through that time period," said Nathan.

Experts say any tax information or paperwork that you're sending off, you want to make sure it's in the mail and marked by April 15th.

For more information on how United Way helps with tax preparation, click here.

