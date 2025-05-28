Laton man accused of animal cruelty, child neglect appears in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County man accused of keeping hundreds of dead and neglected animals on his property near Laton appeared in court Tuesday, more than a year after his arrest.

Carl Joseph Mendes was taken into custody in May 2024 after deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office made a horrifying discovery: more than 500 dead animals, some reduced to skeletal remains.

Mendes told investigators he had purchased animals at auction to nourish and restore them to health. However, prosecutors allege he did the exact opposite.

One emaciated piglet was found in such poor condition that it had to be euthanized on site. Six newborn goats, umbilical cords still attached, were found weak, underweight, and without access to milk or water, according to court documents.

Investigators also found 150 chickens, roosters, and pigeons crammed into feces-covered pens, without clean water, and living among dead birds. Many were infected with serious and highly contagious diseases.

Mendes appeared in court alongside his attorney, Tiffany Pack, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"We're at ground zero," Pack said. "We're trying to get both points of view on the case that he's accused of. We maintain he's innocent, he maintains he's innocent, and we plan to take this all the way."

Mendes is scheduled to return to court on July 22.

