Law enforcement adding extra patrols ahead of Super Bowl weekend

Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, officials say safety should be number one.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Countdown to the Super Bowl.

"I am so excited; I can't wait for it. I'm rooting for the Eagles, all the way!" says Monica Kelly, a Fresno resident.

Signs along Highway 99 already warn drivers to not drink and drive.

Fresno and Clovis Police Departments tell Action News they plan to step up patrols starting on Saturday.

"The public does need to know that they're going to see a lot of marked law-enforcement out there on Sunday in particular," says Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement has two main concerns entering the weekend: DUI drivers and violence.

"People get really riled up, they're passionate about their teams. They like to talk trash and sometimes it just gets out of control and when you're drinking that dumb behavior can really rise to the top. We've seen people get shot to get stabbed. It's like come on guys. It's a game," said Botti.

If you plan to go out to watch the big game designate a sober driver who will stay alcohol-free, or use a ride-share service.

If you're hosting, offer nonalcoholic drinks and make sure guests don't overindulge.

Officers say halftime is common for already intoxicated people to leave and buy even more alcohol, they hope their patrols will keep that to a minimum this year.

But it's not just drinking, prescription drugs, and cannabis can also impair driving.

"Our hope is that we don't make any DUI arrests and that's not because we didn't see them. It's because everyone got the message to party responsibly and get home safely," said Botti.

