Law enforcement expert reacts to Clovis McDonald's deadly shooting

Law enforcement expert Rich Howard has not worked with Clovis Police on this case but he has seen the disturbing video.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis McDonald's filled with people, including the man police say shot and killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick.

"When we watched the video, there's obviously many people looking at him as they walked by," Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming said Friday.

Chief Fleming says witnesses told investigators they were concerned with the way the suspect was acting inside the fast-food restaurant on the evening of April 23.

Some witnesses even said they were trying to snap a photo of the suspect but in the 13 minutes he sat there, no one reported the behavior to police.

Chief Fleming adds, if someone would have called police, the outcome could have been much different.

"If you see something that's suspicious or out of place, call us. This could of changed the whole case," he said.

Law enforcement expert Rich Howard has not worked with Clovis Police on this case but he has seen the disturbing video, detailing moments before the suspect pulled the trigger.

"How did nobody not notice that that was suspicious?" he said.

Howard says most people think if they don't acknowledge a person, they won't acknowledge them back but that's just not true.

He adds, a lot of times, people don't notice their surroundings because they're distracted.

"Don't let our distractions completely keep our attention away from the things around us," Howard says. It's not just violent people, you know, it's cars, it's vehicular dangers, there's all kinds of dangers for us to take a look for. And our phones and other distractions can really end up hurting us in that area,"

Howard says he understands it's difficult to retrain your mind to keep those distractions at bay but it really can make a difference.

The Clovis Police Department, meanwhile, wants to encourage anyone with information about Quick's shooting to reach out to detectives.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.