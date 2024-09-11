Legendary soul singer Frankie Beverly dies at 77, family announces

Beverly was known for his time with the funk band Maze.

PHILADELPHIA -- Legendary soul singer, songwriter and producer, Frankie Beverly, has passed away, his family announced on social media Wednesday morning. He was 77 years old.

"During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," the post said. "This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends," the post continued.

In May of this year, Beverly was honored in Philadelphia, his hometown. The 6000 block of Norwood Street, where he grew up, was renamed Frankie Beverly Way.

"Love one another as he would want that for us all," his family said.

No other details about his passing have been released.