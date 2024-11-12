Lemoore College offering free ESL and basic computer skills courses in Riverdale

Lemoore College is working to make learning more accessible for people in rural areas.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore College is working to make learning more accessible for people in rural areas.

For the last two months, Graciela Gonzalez Cruz has been spending her Tuesday and Thursday evenings learning English as a second language.

"I'm very happy to attend the classes because I'm increasing my vocabulary in English and improving my pronunciation and listening comprehension." Gonzalez Cruz said.

She works in the morning, so having an evening class available is ideal.

She lives in Lemoore, but takes the short drive down the road to Riverdale where the class is hosted by Lemoore College.

"My short term goal is to achieve a better spoken English proficiency." Gonzalez Cruz said.

The college also offers a basic computer skills class.

Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Graciela Florez says both classes are non-credit and free to attend.

"So instead of having them to come here, we're bringing education to them." Florez said.

The college extended courses to Riverdale because there's no public transportation available to get to the college.

Florez says it was a collaborative effort that brought it all together.

Riverdale High School provides the classrooms and the local Dollar General store gave a generous donation to supply 30 laptops for students to use.

"There's this sense of we're all working together to meet the needs of the community and the individuals that we're providing these classes for." Florez said.

Kassandra Klein teaches the ESL class and says students come in with different skill levels.

"Students who are basic level, who are just now learning English, and we also have students who are more advanced who are a little more accustomed to English and are just trying to refine it a little bit more." Klein said.

She says regardless of how far along they are, her students have a passion to learn.

"It's so rewarding to watch these students grow and develop. They're so eager. They're so motivated. They want to do this so bad.

Gonzalez Cruz, who already has a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics she earned in Mexico, hopes once she completes these courses she'll be able to enroll full-time at Lemoore College and earn another degree.

"I would like just maybe to validate or study a career in math education or in engineering." Gonzalez Cruz said.

You can find more information about the courses offered in Riverdale by visiting the Lemoore College campus by clicking here.

