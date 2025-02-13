Lemoore ranch using horse therapy to help those feeling lonely

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Lemoore, New Beginnings at Circle T Ranch works with survivors of domestic violence, people with developmental disabilities and even the incarcerated population, like those at Valley State Prison.

"We take these horses on the prison yard," says owner Denise Taylor. "We go through all the gates, through security. We're in the main yard. There are 30 inmates that we work with, and what we have found is that the horses are non-judgemental."

Taylor said that being around the majestic creatures can bring a sense of peace and calm.

"That helps people who are feeling lonely, like they don't have any friends, no one understands them," she said. "The horse understands and wants to be with them."

Taylor says interacting with the horses can build a bond, whether that's brushing their hair or going on a ride.

She adds people can even relate to the animal.

Taylor says giving people a safe space to cope with their stress and isolation is rewarding.

She believes the horses can serve as the perfect teammate to help fight the feeling of loneliness.

"They get that feeling, that partnership feeling, that this animal wants to be my friend and I'm not alone anymore," she said.

This story is part of the "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic" series.

