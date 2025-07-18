Lemoore volunteer group, Adopt a Planter, beautifies the town

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beautifying Lemoore, that's at the root of the Adopt a Planter Program's mission.

The volunteer group has 26 planters across the city.

It's latest one, unveiled during a ceremony on Thursday morning.

"We are elated and excited, and community members have stopped on a regular basis thanking Wendy and I for doing this to these planters. Because it really has made a big difference in the community," says Melanie Marsh, Volunteer Adopt a Planter Program.

"The point is that community members participate, we get to meet new people, we get to see what they envision," continues Wendy L'Herault, also a volunteer at Adopt a Planter Program.

Friends and retired teachers, Wendy and Melanie, have been planning this site for a year.

The patriotic monument aims to honor the local military community.

City Mayor Patricia Matthews says projects like these help bring people together.

"What these ladies are doing, it's not just giving their time, talent and treasure for our community. They are also leaving a legacy, this is gonna be there for years and years and years to come. So it's just an amazing monument in our community that will be there for us to look at and appreciate," says Patricia.

It's something Wendy and Melanie say they hadn't really thought of.

Especially since they are busy on their way to the next project.

"The next one is gonna be over there across from Panda where it's just all dirt," says Melanie.

She continues to express, "I like to take nothing and turn it into something, and being involved with this, none of the planters had any plants, it was weeds, dirt, no water, so over the 5 years it has really developed and now everything is thriving along with the city itself, that's what I like."

Planting trees, monuments and memories that will last for decades to come.

The group says they are always looking for more members and new volunteers, so if you are interested, you can reach out to the city.

