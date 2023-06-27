List of cooling centers open in Central California as temperatures rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hotter days are returning to Central California and not everyone has access to air conditioning to escape the heat.

Authorities in Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.

The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need of an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.

Here is a list of locations that have been announced:

CITY OF FRESNO

Cooling Centers will be open to the public during daytime extreme heat temperatures. The centers will open at 12:00 pm and close at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. People can catch a free ride on any FAX bus. Just tell the driver that you would like to go to the nearest Cooling Center.



Ted C Wills Community Center: 770 N San Pablo Ave



Mosqueda Community Center: 4670 E Butler Ave



Maxie L Parks Community Center: 1802 E California Ave

SANGER

- Sanger Annex building: 1789 Jensen Ave

Open from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

REEDLEY

Sierra View Homes: 1155 E. Springfield

Open from 1 pm - 7 pm

KINGS COUNTY

COOL PLACES

Agencies and businesses in Kings County that open to the public during regular business hours. Participating businesses in Kings County include the list below. Please call ahead before your visit to the sites to confirm availability of space and operating hours.



Armona Branch Library: 233 E. Kings Street 559-583-5005



Armona Senior Center: 10953 14th Avenue 559-852-2828



Avenal Veteran's Hall: 108 W. Kings Street 559-386-5861



Corcoran Branch Library: 1001-A Chittenden Ave 559-992-3314



Corcoran Depot: 1099 Otis Avenue 559-992-2177



Recreation Association of Corcoran: 900 Dairy Avenue 559-992-5171



Hanford Branch Library: 401 N. Douty Street 559-582-0261



Hanford Kings Gospel Mission: 801 West 7th Street 559 415-6700



Kettleman City Family Center: 75 Fifth Street 559-386-1693



Lemoore Branch Library: 457 C Street 559-924-2188



Stratford Branch Library: 20300 Main Street 559-947-3003

COOL CENTERS

Facilities administered by each city in response to the National Weather Service forecast predicting temperatures at 105 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for two consecutive days and does not drop below 80 degrees F at night. Activation of center and hours of operation are determined by each city and may vary depending on its weather forecast. Please contact in advance to determine hours of operation. If you need transportation to a cool center during activation, KART may be able to assist with a ride to a designated location, with a 24 hour notice (except Sundays). Specific route times will be designated per event based on demand. Call (559) 584-0101 for additional information



City of Avenal Veteran's Hall: 108 W. Kings Street



City of Hanford Longfield Center: 560 S. Douty Street



City of Lemoore Recreation Center: 721 W. Cinnamon Drive



City of Corcoran Recreation Center: 900 Dairy Avenue

MARIPOSA COUNTY

All library locations will be open from 11 am - 8 pm.



Mariposa County Library: 4978 10th Street

Red Cloud Library: 10332 Fiske Road

El Portal Library: 9670 Rancheria Flat Road

Bassett Memorial Library: 7971 Chilnualna Falls Road

MERCED COUNTY

The Bus will provide free rides to cooling centers located along routes.



Atwater City Hall Lobby: 750 Bellevue Road, Monday-Sunday 10 am-6 pm



Atwater Library Branch: 1600 Third Street, Tuesday 10 am-8 pm; Wednesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Friday, Saturday 10 am-5 pm



Delhi Library Branch: 16881 W. Schendel Road, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Wednesday 10 am-8 pm; Friday 10 am-5 pm; Saturday 10 am- 3 pm



Dos Palos City Hall: 2174 Blossom Street, Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm



Dos Palos Police Department: 1546 Golden Gate Avenue, Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm



Gustine Library Branch: 205 6th Street, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Saturday 10 am-5 pm



Hilmar Library Branch: 20041 W. Falke Street, Wednesday 10 am-6 pm; Friday 10 am-5 pm; Saturday 10 am-3 pm



Le Grand Library Branch: 12949 Le Grand Road, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Friday 10 am-5 pm; Saturday 10 am-3 pm



Livingston Police Department: 1446 C Street, Sunday-Saturday 8 am-5 pm



Livingston Library Branch: 1212 Main Street, Tuesday 10 am-8 pm; Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Saturday 10 am-5pm



Los Banos Library Branch: 1312 Seventh Street, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Wednesday 10 am-8 pm; Friday, Saturday 10 am-5 pm



Los Banos-Mercy Springs Church of Nazarene: 1238 Santa Barbara Drive, Wednesday-Friday 1 pm-8 pm



Merced Library Branch: 2100 O Street, Monday, Thursday 10 am- 6 pm; Tuesday, Wednesday 10 am-8 pm; Friday, Saturday 10 am-5 pm



Santa Nella Library Branch: 29188 W. Centinella Avenue, Tuesday, Thursday 1 pm- 6 pm



Snelling Library Branch: 15916 N. Hwy 59, Tuesday & Thursday 1 pm-6 pm

Planada Cooling Center: 9167 Stanford Avenue, Monday-Friday 8 am- 5 pm

Jerry O'Banion Dos Palos Public Library Branch: 951 Center Avenue

TULARE COUNTY