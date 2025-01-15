Season two of the Pixar-inspired NatGeo series is streaming now on Disney+

Little bugs, big stories. NatGeo's 'A Real Bug's Life' is back for season two

National Geographic's "A Real Bug's Life" is back for season 2, this time with a 'bee-hind' the scenes look at the making of the series, streaming on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES --

National Geographic's "A Real Bug's Life" returns for season two, now streaming on Disney+.

Inspired by Pixar's "A Bug's Life," the family-friendly series takes viewers "on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world - where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day."

From armies of ants, to swarms of bugs, the second season is back with more incredible stories following these tiny heroes.

Awkwafina brings the stories to life as a fun and witty narrator.

The series consists of five episodes, one of which is titled "Bee-hind The Camera," which takes viewers behind the scenes to discover how scientists, experts and filmmakers capture these hidden worlds.

Both seasons of "A Real Bug's Life" are streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.