LIVE: Fresno State Athletics introduces Charlotte Morgan as its new softball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Athletics is set to introduce Charlotte Morgan as the sixth head softball coach in program history.

Action News will be live-streaming the introductory press conference, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Morgan was hired this past Saturday after former head coach Stacy May Johnson departed for the University of Iowa.

Morgan comes by way of CSU Northridge, where she's been the head coach since 2021.

In her five years with the Matadors, Morgan has a total of 109 wins with just one winning season back in 2023.

Morgan was a three-time All-American pitcher at Alabama. There, the Moreno Valley native was a two-time SEC Player of the Year.

She was also the first SEC Player of the Year in Alabama Softball history.

Fresno State Softball is coming off a 37-win season and a loss in the Mountain West Tournament final.