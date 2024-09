Local author hopes to break stigma on addiction with new book

A local author is sharing her struggles through the written word and breaking the stigma surrounding addiction along the way.

A local author is sharing her struggles through the written word and breaking the stigma surrounding addiction along the way.

A local author is sharing her struggles through the written word and breaking the stigma surrounding addiction along the way.

A local author is sharing her struggles through the written word and breaking the stigma surrounding addiction along the way.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local author is sharing her struggles through the written word and breaking the stigma surrounding addiction along the way.

We sat down with Cheyenne Jenvey to talk about her book "Dragonflies and Demons" and the upcoming signing event in Clovis.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.