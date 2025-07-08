Local crews responded to nearly 150 fires over Fourth of July holiday

More fires sparked this year in the city of Fresno over the July 4th holiday than last year.

More fires sparked this year in the city of Fresno over the July 4th holiday than last year.

More fires sparked this year in the city of Fresno over the July 4th holiday than last year.

More fires sparked this year in the city of Fresno over the July 4th holiday than last year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Video from July 4th shows a Clovis home up in flames.

This blaze displaced Jeanine Smith and her 89-year-old mother on Friday.

It was one of the 25 incidents Clovis Firefighters responded to on the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile, in Fresno, crews across the city responded to 122 fires.

That's 10 more fire incidents compared to last year.

"It's just fire after fire after fire. Our resources are just running nonstop," Fresno Fire spokesman Josh Sellers said. "We actually did staff an additional three fire engines based on the historic call volume on the fourth of July."

Sellers says a map created by the city helped crews respond to the back-to-back fires on Friday night.

One of those incidents was near Island Water Park in northwest Fresno.

This video shows the aggressive flames firefighters faced.

The American Red Cross of the Central Valley offered a helping hand to those who needed it over the holiday weekend.

"Every year we expect that the Fourth of July weekend is going to be incredibly busy with fireworks," Taylor Poisall with the American Red Cross said.

American Red Cross spokeswoman Taylor Poisall says volunteers helped 20 people across four Central Valley counties.

She says the days after Independence Day are just as busy with people calling for assistance after a fire.

Poisall wants people to know the Red Cross is there to help.

"We have amazing volunteers, who are there right behind the fire department to be able to provide immediate assistance, but we also have recovery caseworkers who can connect you to our whole network of available resources," she said.

If you do have leftover fireworks or if you come across illegal fireworks, Fresno Fire says you can bring them here, no questions asked and they will dispose of them for you.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.