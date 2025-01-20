Local influencers react to TikTok's quick restoration following shutdown

TikTok users woke up Sunday morning to an in-app message that President-Elect Trump helped champion get the banned app back online.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- " [ TikTok ] did change my life. It gave me some new friends who have taught me so much."

Fresno State student Marissa Cano explains how the social media app TikTok has helped her.

"TikTok doesn't have the same feel like everything else. I feel like it created different platforms for people to become interconnected, like very much community came from there," Cano said.

Cano is sharing the sentiment of many, who were upset when the app was suddenly unavailable.

A message posted on the platform Saturday night, explained a U.S. law banning the app forced it to go offline.

But on Sunday morning, TikTok was gradually restored for its 170 millions users.

An updated message thanked President-elect Donald Trump for "providing the clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties..."

Phillip Gamez, also known as Fresno Phil, has acquired more than 13 thousand followers on TikTok.

Gamez makes videos highlighting different things to do in Fresno and surrounding areas.

"They say hey, I've driven by that place and I never knew what it was. Then they take interest in that maybe," he said.

Gamez downloaded the social media platform in 2020 and two years later, he was able to monetize his posts.

But he says it's all about highlighting the place he grew up.

"When I post a good video, by good I mean it starts getting some views, obviously you start seeing the comments," Gamez said. "And a lot of people like seeing, like I said stuff that they recognize, like seeing it in a positive light."

It's still unknown how long TikTok will be available.

The President is allowed to grant a 90-day extension, as long as the Chinese owners are showing progress on the sale of the social media platform.

Trump has also said he wants the United States to have a "50% ownership position in a joint venture."

