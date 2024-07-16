Fresno police arrived this past Saturday and are set to return this Friday.

Local law enforcement helping with security at RNC, delegates react to Trump's VP pick

Former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president on Monday.

The announcement came as delegates from California and around the nation formally chose Trump as the Republican presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention.

Valley alternate Delegate Guillermo Moreno reacting to the long-awaited running mate pick.

"I think J.D. Vance is a fantastic candidate. He's more of the Trumpian Vice Presidential pick. So he's going to continue the movement," said Guillermo Moreno.

After Saturday's assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Moreno says Vance is vital in essentially being the heir for the party.

"The Vice Presidential candidate is just something I think we've all been waiting for, because not only is it an important vital pick after the events that happened on Saturday, but President Trump only has one term," said Guillermo Moreno.

Delegates also say security is tight at the RNC with local, state, and federal law enforcement.

That includes officers from the Central Valley, with CHP Central division sending nine officers to Milwaukee.

"Especially when there is a need for additional law enforcement presence, especially in an event as high profile as this. They'll be there to provide law enforcement assistance, crowd control, anything that is necessary in order to allow the event to go on peacefully and uneventful," said CHP officer, Gregorio Rodriguez.

Former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president on Monday.

Eleven Fresno Police Department officers also at the convention.

Officials told Action News in a statement that the plan for additional law enforcement started well before the recent shooting that killed one person and critically injured others.

Local delegates hoping the country can now move forward and come together peacefully.

"There is no place for political violence in either party or any part of our country period," said California RNC Delegate Lisa Moreno.

"Violence is never the option, and we don't condone it. We do condemn it, and we're praying for the family of the people that were killed," said California RNC Delegate Elizabeth Kolstad.

Fresno police arrived this past Saturday and are set to return this Friday.

Those officers are from the Department's Special Events Unit and Mobile Field Force team.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.