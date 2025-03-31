Local LGBTQ+ organizations celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several LGBTQ+ organizations came together to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility Sunday in Fresno.

This year's events were centered around health, wellness and healing of the Trans community.

Local medical professionals hosted a panel, followed by a yoga class and sound bath.

Trans artists and vendors were also highlighted, displaying their artwork and selling their products.

The events were organized by several local organizations, including PFLAG Fresno, Trans-E-motion and Casita Feliz.

In light of recent threats, groups say they are upping their security by hiring private companies and participating in self-defense classes.

"It is sad, especially on a time we're supposed to celebrate in a space that's supposed to make us feel the most safe so having that being contradicted by someone's hate is very unfortunate but we are here and we're thriving and we're making it happen," Nauhi Lopez with Casita Feliz said.

"Transgender people have always existed, and we are going to continue to exist despite struggles and challenges. We are here. We're showing the community that we are human beings and we are full of love and we're loved in return and this is a day where we get to celebrate that," PFLAG Fresno chapter president Drew Harbaugh said.

The Human Rights Campaign estimates there are 3.3 million transgender adults across the United States.

Trans-E-Motion is the oldest trans gender led organization in Fresno and has been celebrating the day since 2008.