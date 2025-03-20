Action News did a story on the singer nearly two years ago, when he was graduating from Clovis West High School.

Local mariachi singer asking for help after equipment stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local mariachi singer is asking for your help after becoming a victim of theft.

Osmar Villa Beltran is reaching out after someone broke into his car and stole his sound equipment, consisting of speakers, wires, microphones and much more.

He says his equipment is worth over $3,000.

Action News did a story on the singer nearly two years ago, when he was graduating from Clovis West High School.

He has been performing mariachi music for several years.

Villa Beltran says he has many performances coming up but without his equipment, he won't be able to perform.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help him raise money for new equipment.

