Graduating Clovis West student hopes to leave lasting legacy on campus

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Osmar Villa Beltran has only been performing mariachi music publicly for three years. He was first given the chance to sing at a Clovis West Folklorico recital.

"I asked her 'Ms. Maria, can I sing?' and she said 'Give me acapella' and I was so nervous, even though it was just her and the assistant director. I gave her acapella and she said 'You'll be singing,'" said Villa Beltran.

Since then, he has been sharing his talent as much as he can, including in Los Angeles at the unveiling of a Vicente Fernandez statue in the Plaza La Alameda.

"It was a huge honor. Knowing that my idol is Vicente Fernandez," said Villa Beltran.

Villa Beltran has been singing for his family since he was 5 years old, he says his parents and grandparents encouraged him to learn about their culture and music.

His grandpa even gave him his first Charro suit.

Villa Beltran is using his voice, in more ways than one, to keep the tradition of mariachi music alive...

"Music is not just words, they're not just poems, it's emotion," said Villa Beltran. "A singer must put emotion into it and feel what the song is describing."

He is pouring that emotion into helping establish a mariachi class at Clovis West. Even though he's graduating, he says he's thinking of future generations of students, like his younger sister.

"I want to have it open to students as an elective so students can join that class and learn from our Mexican culture and at the same time have fun," said Villa Beltran.

Villa Beltran is also looking ahead to college, he'll be the first in his family to pursue higher education.

After attending Fresno City College, Villa Beltran is planning to transfer to UCLA and join their Mariachi group.